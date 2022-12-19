Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €62.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($83.16) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Scout24 Trading Down 0.1 %

ETR:G24 opened at €49.56 ($52.17) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €52.69 and its 200-day moving average is €54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a 52 week high of €63.20 ($66.53). The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.25.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

