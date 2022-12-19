Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 153.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

STX opened at $52.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $94,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

