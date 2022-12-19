Short Interest in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Increases By 6.1%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,610,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 26,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ME shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on 23andMe in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 5.60.

Insider Transactions at 23andMe

In related news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.25, for a total transaction of 85,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 766,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

23andMe Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ME stock opened at 2.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 3.01 and a 200 day moving average of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.20. 23andMe has a 1 year low of 2.12 and a 1 year high of 7.54.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

