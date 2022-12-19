Short Interest in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expands By 7.0%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,977 shares of company stock worth $93,130. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 79,264 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACAD stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.