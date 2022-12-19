Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Decreases By 14.0%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 354,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,148.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $625,857.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,740,670.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,148.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,639 shares of company stock worth $1,724,333. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,339,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 933.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 416,946 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,040,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 539,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 264,212 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

