Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Declines By 13.9%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Advent Technologies Trading Up 9.1 %

ADN opened at $2.16 on Monday. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Advent Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advent Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 44,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 285,184 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

