Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Declines By 13.9%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ADN opened at $2.16 on Monday. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Advent Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
