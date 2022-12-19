Short Interest in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Decreases By 14.0%

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $188,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,141.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,141.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,118. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the software’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,466 shares of the software’s stock valued at $46,894,000 after buying an additional 48,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 2.0 %

ALTR stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 197.88 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.47 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

