Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Decreases By 17.1%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Price Performance
AWLIF stock opened at 0.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.49. Ameriwest Lithium has a 52-week low of 0.15 and a 52-week high of 1.37.
About Ameriwest Lithium
