Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Decreases By 10.1%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Amesite Price Performance

Shares of AMST stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. Amesite has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

Get Amesite alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMST. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Amesite by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amesite by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.