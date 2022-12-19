Short Interest in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Rises By 7.4%

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Astrea Acquisition Stock Performance

ASAX opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Astrea Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrea Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAX. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Astrea Acquisition by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 889,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 44.6% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 855,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 738,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 62.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 272,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Astrea Acquisition

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

