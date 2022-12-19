Short Interest in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Rises By 5.7%

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Authentic Equity Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 120.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,547,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 845,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,437,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 289,148 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $9,224,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 79.6% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 903,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 17.4% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 877,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

Authentic Equity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AEAC opened at $10.08 on Monday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Company Profile

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.