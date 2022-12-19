Short Interest in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Drops By 14.8%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 962,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 367,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $88.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.