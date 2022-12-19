Short Interest in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Rises By 5.6%

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,270,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of APMI stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

About AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

