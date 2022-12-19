Short Interest in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Decreases By 17.2%

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,924.11.

BHP opened at $61.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

