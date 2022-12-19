Short Interest in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Rises By 5.7%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.54%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

