Short Interest in Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Declines By 15.2%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 202.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FURCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($35.79) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €35.00 ($36.84) to €25.00 ($26.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €15.00 ($15.79) to €12.00 ($12.63) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $14.09 on Monday. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.