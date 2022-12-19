Short Interest in Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Declines By 10.4%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 507,200 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 566,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Genscript Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Genscript Biotech Stock Up 26.0 %

OTCMKTS:GNNSF opened at 3.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 2.45 and a 200-day moving average of 3.02. Genscript Biotech has a 52 week low of 1.89 and a 52 week high of 4.55.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

