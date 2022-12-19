Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Declines By 14.6%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Cuts Dividend

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.3296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.19%. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.48%.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.