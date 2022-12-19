Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Declines By 14.6%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Cuts Dividend
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.
Featured Stories
