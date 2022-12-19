Short Interest in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Declines By 17.2%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,150,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 14,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -132.47 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -24.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,682 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,969,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,277,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

