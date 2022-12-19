Short Interest in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Decreases By 12.1%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Kiromic BioPharma Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRBP opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.11. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Institutional Trading of Kiromic BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Kiromic BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

