Short Interest in La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Drops By 10.2%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of LFDJF stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

