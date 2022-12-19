Short Interest in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expands By 7.5%

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $86.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 68.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 29,327.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 346.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

