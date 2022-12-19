Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Increases By 6.2%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

LGGNY stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.66) to GBX 295 ($3.62) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.78) to GBX 397 ($4.87) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 285 ($3.50) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.75.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.