Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Drops By 13.7%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the November 15th total of 303,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 523.8 days.

L’Occitane International Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of L’Occitane International stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. L’Occitane International has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

L’Occitane International Company Profile

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails various natural and organic ingredient-based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare, haircare, body and bath, makeup, floral water, beauty oils, and other products.

