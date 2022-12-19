Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Drops By 13.7%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the November 15th total of 303,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 523.8 days.
L’Occitane International Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of L’Occitane International stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. L’Occitane International has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.
L’Occitane International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L’Occitane International (LCCTF)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.