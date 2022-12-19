Short Interest in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Decreases By 16.7%

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 41,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.49.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $119.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $352.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.67.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,242. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $1,623,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.