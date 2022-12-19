Short Interest in Tingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Rises By 7.2%

Tingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tingo in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Tingo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MICT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tingo by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 143,321 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tingo by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tingo by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Tingo Stock Performance

Tingo Company Profile

MICT opened at $1.13 on Monday. Tingo has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Tingo, Inc, an agri-fintech company, operates a marketplace platform that empowers social upliftment through mobile, technology, and financial access for rural farming communities in Africa. Its Tingo Mobile offers its comprehensive platform service through use of smartphones ‘device as a service' to empower a marketplace to enable subscribers/farmers within and outside of the agricultural sector to manage commercial activities of growing and selling production to market participants in domestically and internationally.

