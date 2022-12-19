Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

