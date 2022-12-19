Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.
SBGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.81 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
