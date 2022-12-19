SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SKYW. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SkyWest from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $16.65 on Friday. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $842.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $789.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.52 million. Research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 739.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

