SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

SLR Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.

SLR Investment stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $798.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.14 and a beta of 1.10.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 59,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $892,188.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,804,891.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 59,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $892,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,804,891.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 17,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $268,800.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,961,423 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,730.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 84,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,795. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 195,228 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,259 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

