SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$36.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$23.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.04. The company has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 75.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$21.27 and a 12-month high of C$33.11.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Featured Articles

