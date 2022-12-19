SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $9.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

SOFI opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.42.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

