SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $9.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.79.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
SOFI opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.