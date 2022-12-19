Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives $26.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STWRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($42.11) to €26.00 ($27.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($31.58) to €27.00 ($28.42) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($34.74) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of STWRY stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

