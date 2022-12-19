Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWX. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 95.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 143.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

