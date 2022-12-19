Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Financial Survey

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Northern Oil and Gas N/A 209.95% 26.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sow Good and Northern Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Oil and Gas 0 2 6 1 2.89

Volatility & Risk

Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus price target of $49.30, suggesting a potential upside of 55.37%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Sow Good.

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Northern Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 28.32 $4.13 million N/A N/A Northern Oil and Gas $496.90 million 4.97 $6.36 million $8.72 3.64

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Sow Good on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

