SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Bought by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000.

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30.

