SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Nvest Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.8% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,973,000 after acquiring an additional 149,327 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $166.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

