SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Cut by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,916 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.