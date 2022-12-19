SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Cut by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

