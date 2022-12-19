Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$55.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

TOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total transaction of C$117,783.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,783.80. In related news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total transaction of C$117,783.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,783.80. Insiders have sold a total of 8,036 shares of company stock worth $281,904 in the last quarter.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$31.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$30.63 and a 52 week high of C$51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$814.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$890.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.9699999 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

See Also

