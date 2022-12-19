Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.83 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

