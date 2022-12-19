Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

