Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.83 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

