Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $113.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNST. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.47.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $100.78 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.