StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

MediciNova Trading Down 1.7 %

MediciNova stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

