StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTVT opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

