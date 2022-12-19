StockNews.com Upgrades Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) to Buy

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $138.97 million, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.42. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Leslie Ann Beyer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,035.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 82,871 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

