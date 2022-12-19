StockNews.com Upgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to “Hold”

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Shares of TRNO opened at $56.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 5,900,950 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,080,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,049,000 after buying an additional 848,447 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,556,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,931,000 after buying an additional 615,074 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

