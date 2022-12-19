Successful Portfolios LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,881.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 855 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

