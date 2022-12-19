Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €15.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($16.32) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SZU. Warburg Research set a €14.80 ($15.58) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €13.40 ($14.11) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.74) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Südzucker Stock Up 9.0 %

ETR SZU opened at €15.08 ($15.87) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €9.75 ($10.26) and a fifty-two week high of €15.72 ($16.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

